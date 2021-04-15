Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,174 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Camping World worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 207.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 391,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $14,546,124.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,699,968 shares of company stock worth $66,152,573. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

