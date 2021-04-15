Chart Industries (GTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $142.90 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $166.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.78.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
