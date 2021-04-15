Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $684.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective (down from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHTR stock traded up $18.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $636.00. 884,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,262. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $621.30 and its 200-day moving average is $630.31. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

