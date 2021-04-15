Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $680.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $742.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CHTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.13.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $617.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $474.54 and a 52 week high of $681.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $621.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

