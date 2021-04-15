Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.23% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $638.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

