Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Update

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 110.8% from the March 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of CMPI opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, insider Arthur M. Krieg bought 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $123,944.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 743,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,853.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 12,237 shares of company stock worth $152,688 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,854,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

