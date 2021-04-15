Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CADMF remained flat at $$0.68 during trading on Thursday. 397,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

