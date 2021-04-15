Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CADMF remained flat at $$0.68 during trading on Thursday. 397,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. Chemesis International has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
