ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock opened at $47.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 million. Equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $1,218,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

