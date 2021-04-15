Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.