Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 310,300 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NYSE:CPK traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.37. 34,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,793. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $72.89 and a one year high of $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

