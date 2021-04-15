Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $279.62

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 279.62 ($3.65) and traded as high as GBX 293.50 ($3.83). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 290.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 97,306 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 39.16 and a current ratio of 40.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 279.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £435.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 14.29 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Chesnara’s payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

