Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,120,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.54. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.