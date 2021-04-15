Chicago Capital LLC Acquires 658 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 628,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $196.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.82.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.