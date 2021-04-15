Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 754 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.46.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.99. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $225.28. The firm has a market cap of $148.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

