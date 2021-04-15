China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in China Biologic Products were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in China Biologic Products by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of CBPO stock opened at $118.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.14. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $120.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.47.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Analysts forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About China Biologic Products

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products or plasma products. Its products include plasma and other products. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

