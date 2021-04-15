China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,441,000 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the March 15th total of 6,725,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 573.5 days.

SNPMF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 26,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.63.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

