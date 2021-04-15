China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Up 86.4% in March

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300,800 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the March 15th total of 161,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PLIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 329,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,234. China Xiangtai Food has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Xiangtai Food stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

