Chiyue Cheung Sells 37,500 Shares of NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $441,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $134,895.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 420,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,030. NeoPhotonics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 87,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 63,555 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NeoPhotonics in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

