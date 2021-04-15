Chonk Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,537.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and $33,537.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for $171.17 or 0.00271145 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00065660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00019157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $452.41 or 0.00716655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00088132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.16 or 0.05921530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00033012 BTC.

Chonk Coin Profile

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

