Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $161.71 million and approximately $93.89 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00066422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00019326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.00733427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00089037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00033197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00037976 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

