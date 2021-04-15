CIBC Boosts Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$30.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

KEY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.19.

Keyera stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,891. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$15.37 and a 52-week high of C$27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.93.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

