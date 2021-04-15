CIBC Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.41.

Shares of ERF stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.80. The company had a trading volume of 817,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.44.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

