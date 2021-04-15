CIBC Increases Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$8.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WCP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.27.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

WCP stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.85. 1,750,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,523. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.29.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4516014 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.