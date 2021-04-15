Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) Short Interest Down 47.4% in March

Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of CICN stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778. Cicero has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Cicero

Cicero Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

