Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $249.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $250.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total value of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock worth $21,658,430. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

