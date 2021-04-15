Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $899,486,000 after acquiring an additional 739,993 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,438 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,847,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,119 shares of company stock valued at $21,658,430. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of CI stock opened at $249.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $250.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.22.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

