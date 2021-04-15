Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $65.00. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $64.90 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.31.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 106,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.