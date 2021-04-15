Citadel Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Citadel has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $194,017.99 and $3.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

