Citigroup Begins Coverage on QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:QNTQY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

