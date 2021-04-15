Citigroup Begins Coverage on QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY)

Analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:QNTQY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. 2,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
