Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target to $179.00

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

