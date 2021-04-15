Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.86% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Mineral Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

MALRF remained flat at $$28.00 during trading on Thursday. Mineral Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

