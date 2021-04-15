Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY)

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ultra Electronics (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UEHPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of UEHPY stock remained flat at $$14.90 on Thursday. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

