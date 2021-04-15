Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$32.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.18.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

IMO stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.99. The company had a trading volume of 520,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.56. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion and a PE ratio of -12.60.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.5247588 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.