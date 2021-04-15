Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$32.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.18.
IMO stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.99. The company had a trading volume of 520,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.56. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$14.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.48 billion and a PE ratio of -12.60.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
