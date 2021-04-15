Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates Neutral Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $41.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE ATUS opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,350. 46.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

