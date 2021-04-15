Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,543.36 ($20.16).

GSK stock traded up GBX 70.15 ($0.92) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,361.35 ($17.79). The stock had a trading volume of 16,079,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,048. The firm has a market cap of £68.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,268.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,346.59. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 638 shares of company stock valued at $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

