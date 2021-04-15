Citigroup Reaffirms Sell Rating for Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,745. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 0.81. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

