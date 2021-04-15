Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZFS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CZFS stock opened at $59.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Get Citizens Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Citizens Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.