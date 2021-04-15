CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of CKHUY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 141,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.17.
