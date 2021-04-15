CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Update

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 423,700 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of CKHUY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 141,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,276. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.08. CK Hutchison has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

