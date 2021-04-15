Clarivate Plc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarivate in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

CLVT stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.85.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.19 million. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

