Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Short Interest Update

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CTEQF traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 23,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,934. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. Clean TeQ has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.85.

Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

