Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 41,400 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 14.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $919,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after acquiring an additional 79,737 shares during the last quarter. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $26.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

