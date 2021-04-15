Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 12,270 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8,180.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.28.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $129.90 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.81 and a 52-week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

