Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 41,400 Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Mplx by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

NYSE:MPLX opened at $26.40 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.09.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.