Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 74.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,610 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $115.46 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $116.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

