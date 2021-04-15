Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,012 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FedEx by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $57,779,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Shares of FDX opened at $287.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.25. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $103.40 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.