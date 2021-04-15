Clear Street Markets LLC Has $2.28 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,672,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,883,000 after buying an additional 408,670 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG stock opened at $114.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

