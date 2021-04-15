Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 101.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after acquiring an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $93.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.09 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

