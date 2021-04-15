Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 130,030 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 86.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130,030 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 94,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

NYSE BX opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

