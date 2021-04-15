Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.22

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as high as $6.49. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 155,733 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cleveland BioLabs stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 320,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 2.39% of Cleveland BioLabs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

