Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39.

CLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

